The Hermitage to celebrate Jackson’s 251st birthday

In celebration of Jackson’s 251st birthday, the Hermitage will offer half-price general admission. Also, guests who visit the Hermitage on March 15 will be invited to watch the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Jackson’s tomb. The honor of placing the wreath on Jackson’s tomb will go to Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark and Col. Jason Glass, assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard. The wreath will be sent to the Hermitage from the White House.

Martha Washington, Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison will attend the festivities, along with Rachel Jackson and Sarah Yorke Jackson, the president’s wife and daughter-in-law. Visitors young and old will get the chance to interact with the first ladies and learn how each carved the character of the new United States. The first ladies will provide highly interactive programs suitable for all ages.

“Andrew Jackson’s birthday celebration is always a special time for us at the Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. “We’re honored to have Justice Clark and Col. Glass join us for the wreath-laying ceremony. In this and our other birthday programs, you get a sense of how important family was to Jackson. He visited Rachel’s tomb every day, as long as his health allowed.”

The celebration of Jackson’s 251st birthday will kick off the return of The Duel, an interactive live-action re-enactment of defending one’s honor in the 19th-century South. Guests will also have the opportunity to play cricket games on the lawn, interact with Gen. Jackson and his fellow War of 1812 soldiers and enjoy period music on the back porch.

For more information about events at the Hermitage, contact Jason Nelson at jnelson@thehermitage.com or 615-889-2941, ext. 223. For a complete calendar of events at the Hermitage, visit thehermitage.com/events.