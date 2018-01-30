Pickett Chapel site sees demolition, restoration

The two projects signal a new level of the 191-year-old building’s restoration. While much of the work up to this point was to stabilize the bones of the structure, those who pass by the historic chapel on Market Street will now begin to see what the building looked like in the early 1900s.

The church is seen as a centerpiece of African-American history in Wilson County, and efforts to restore it began in 2007 when the Wilson County Black History Committee opened a mortgage on the building with the intent of one day setting up a local black history museum inside.

“It has been a struggle, but it has been a reward, also. We felt this building was too important to the history of our community not to try to purchase it,” committee president Mary Harris said to the Wilson County Commission last July after a donation helped the WCBHC pay off the remaining mortgage balance.

As one of the first brick buildings in the county, Pickett Chapel has stood the test of time. Enslaved African Americans built the church in 1827 for a white Methodist congregation with bricks that were likely fired on the property. The white congregation outgrew the building in 1856, and after the Civil War, freed African-Americans bought Pickett Chapel for $1,500. Meetings were held there during the Civil Rights Movement, a community theater occupied the space after the church moved out, and some members of the WCBHC even remember worshiping in the building as children.

“We spent a lot of time there, because my mother and her twin sister were very active. We were always sponsoring something. My cousin, my siblings and I, we had to be there with them, so the connection is just so real and important to me. That’s one of the reasons I want to see this building saved,” Harris said.

Pickett Chapel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977, and as such, certain requirements must be met regarding the restoration. Anything inside the building may be changed at will, but the outside of the building is required to remain historically accurate. With almost 200 years of history, the committee had to choose a time period which to restore the building. It settled on the early 1900s.

The arched entryway is not necessarily the original look of the building, but it was there in the early 1900s. In 1918, a fire broke out, which destroyed the parsonage adjacent to the chapel and damaged the building. A remodel took place afterwards. Committee member and local archeologist Phillip Hodge said it is possible the arched entryway was changed during that time.

“Based on the bricks and other materials in the entryway, it’s probably 20th century. Those bricks are machine made, so they weren’t part of the original structure,” Hodge said.

Along with the arch, replicas of white doors are under construction by Vintage Mill Work to complete the early 20th century entryway look.

“The idea is to just get as close as we could without a lot of clear pictorial evidence as to what it used to looked like. Some of the bricks will go back in and we’ve got a bunch of salvaged bricks that we’ll be incorporating into it,” said Mike Kincaid with Wasco, the company in charge of the archway restoration.

The committee recently purchased 2,000 bricks from a Shelbyville mansion built in the same era as Pickett Chapel for the building.

The annex was added in the 1940s, after the restoration period. Although the committee had hoped to preserve a wall where the theater group painted the names of plays they presented, the annex itself had to be torn down. Hodge said in the end the committee found the cost benefit of keeping the wall in tact didn’t add up.

“We did document the annex thoroughly with high-resolution photos, scale drawings and measurements. We will incorporate some of those photos into the exhibits. We want to keep our focus, resources, efforts and energies on the chapel itself, because it is really the crown jewel of the property.”

When Lebanon city workers began the demolition process Tuesday, committee member Jesse McLevain was on site.

“I was thinking it would be good to get some of those rocks over there out of the way and save a few of them so we could have sample of the real wall,” McLevain said. “This building is an asset to the whole community. We do have some funds lined up to repair the corner and get an infill for the space around back here.”

The space left by the annex may be used for administrative purposes in the distant future, according to Hodge, but the focus of the committee remains on fully restoring the chapel and getting the Wilson County Black History Museum in place.

Contact the Wilson County Black History Committee at 615-444-9487 or visit wilsoncountyblackhistory.org.