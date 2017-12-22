Wilson County Archives receives grant

The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, help local county archives.

“These grants give local archivists the tools they need to properly preserve our state’s history,” said Hargett. “Each of our great state’s 95 counties holds a piece of the story that makes the Volunteer State what it is today. I’m proud we can help ensure our history lives on for future generations.”

The Wilson County Archives received a $1,800 archives development grant to buy acid-free folders.

“These documents are significant because they contain the brilliant narrative of our community,” said then-state Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “We must do all we can to ensure that they are preserved. I appreciate Secretary Hargett’s investment in the Wilson County Archives.”

The library and archives awarded $45,000 in state funds to develop and enhance 17 local county archives across Tennessee.

“I am grateful to the taxpayers and to Secretary Hargett for selecting our facility for this investments,” said state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “The monies will ensure that our historical documents are properly maintained and protected so that future generations of our citizens will be able to understand our county’s rich history.”