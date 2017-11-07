The Hermitage to hold ‘An Evening With Mr. Dickens’

A gifted storyteller and author, Gerald Dickens has written several shows about the life and works of Charles Dickens. In this one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens plays more than 30 characters, using his vocal and physical talents to bring the story to life. He regularly performs in major theaters, arts centers, literary festivals and stately homes around the world.

On both nights, the event will start at 7 p.m.; doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Admission includes one beverage ticket.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of 200,000 annual visitors. In 2015, the Hermitage launched Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.