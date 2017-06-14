The Hermitage to commemorate Juneteenth with history program, genealogy workshop

Beginning at noon, the Juneteenth program will feature stories of the men and women who were enslaved at and emancipated from Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Visitors will also have the opportunity to speak with historian Crystal deGregory about emancipation in Tennessee and how the abolition of slavery took place in different ways across the country. The Juneteenth program is a part of the Hermitage’s Sundays Live weekly program series and is free with general admission to the presidential home.

In addition to the Juneteenth program, the Hermitage will also hold a free genealogy workshop in partnership with the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. with a session about researching African-American ancestry from Taneya Koonce of the Nashville chapter of the AAHGS. Following the session, experts from the AAHGS will offer individual consultations with attendees. This free workshop does not require purchase of general admission to the Hermitage.

For more information about events at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, visit thehermitage.com/events.