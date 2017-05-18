Laura Bush speaks at the Hermitage’s 117th Spring Outing

Bush is the first former White House resident to headline the program at Spring Outing, and this was her second visit to the Hermitage after touring President Andrew Jackson’s home in 2009.

“The knowledge and understanding of American history is the basis of intellectual inquiry, engaged citizenship and national pride. And through the educational programs at The Hermitage, the Andrew Jackson Foundation is teaching our nation’s history to over 30,000 students and 200,000 visitors a year. And for that, I am grateful,” said Bush.

Co-chaired by Laurel Buntin and Missy Eason, Spring Outing is part of the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s yearlong commemoration of Jackson’s 250th birthday, which began March 15.

The annual luncheon is a Nashville tradition that began in the early days of the Ladies’ Hermitage Association during the early 20th century as a picnic on the lawn of the mansion and has evolved into one of the major events held at the Hermitage.

It regularly features locally and nationally known speakers who present on a variety of topics, including politics and history. Previous keynote speakers at Spring Outing include Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, NPR’s Mara Liasson, Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam and New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury.

“Mrs. Bush’s visit comes on the heels of high-profile visits this year, and the Andrew Jackson Foundation was honored to welcome a former First Lady as our 2017 speaker for Spring Outing,” said Howard J. Kittell, Hermitage CEO.

Proceeds of Spring Outing benefit the many projects and programs of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of 200,000 annual visitors. In 2015, the Hermitage launched Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.