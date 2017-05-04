Wilson County Archives to receive microfilm reader

The grants, distributed the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will help buy microfilm readers and scanners. The grants provide partial funding to purchase the machines for organizations that maintain microfilm of county and municipal records.

“This announcement from the Library and Archives is great news for our community,” said state Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “These upgrades are an important investment in our future and will also preserve our local records and history.”

Wilson County Archives will receive $3,821, which will be matched with an additional 50 percent in local funds.

“Each one of these machines costs thousands of dollars,” Hargett said. “Many of our local libraries and archives simply can’t afford the expense alone. These grants, which would not be possible without the Tennessee General Assembly, offer a way to obtain the machines that are critical to preserving local records.”

The Wilson County Archives is one of 18 local libraries and archives across Tennessee to apply and receive part of more than $71,000 in state funds.

“This is great news for our local archive,” said state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet. “Our archive is a great asset to our communities with people of all ages benefiting from the resources which are available there. This grant will expand access to information that might otherwise be lost. I am very pleased that these funds are available and congratulate our local officials for helping secure them.”

The Library and Archives also awards library technology grants, archive development grants and library construction grants annually.

“These grant dollars will go a long way toward protecting our important data and ensuring that our local history is preserved,” said state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I appreciate the willingness of the Library and Archives and Secretary Hargett to invest in our area.”