The Hermitage to feature vintage base ball games

Admission to the games will be free to the public.

Players will bring to life 1860s base ball traditions by wearing period costumes, playing with vintage-style equipment and following rules of the original games. All are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the event. Vendors will be on-site to sell various ballpark fare.

The Scouts will take on the Quicksteps at noon, and the Farriers and Cumberlanders will see action at 2:30 p.m. to round out the doubleheader.

For more information about the event, visit thehermitage.com/event/vintage-base-ball-4/2017-04-23.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of 200,000 annual visitors. In 2015, The Hermitage launched Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.