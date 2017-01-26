WWII plane crash discovered in Smith County town

According to legend, a plane crash happened in the New Middleton community during World War II Maneuvers in the 1940s, but through the decades, no such crash was discovered.

Until now.

Charles McKinney and David Landreath have been neighbors in New Middleton for many years. Recently, they discovered the plane crash legend they have heard about their entire lives is actually true.

McKinney and Landreth were working together on a fence that had fallen one November afternoon when the topic of the plane crash came up in their conversation. McKinney asked Landreth if he had ever heard the story about a plane crashing in the area during World War II. Landreth knew exactly what he was talking about, because his late great-grandfather had told him the story many times and he had even showed him close to where the crash site was believed to have happened.

Landreth’s great-grandfather, Neal Baird, owned the property at the time of the crash.

When McKinney found out Landreth possibly knew the location where the plane had crashed, the hunt was on. McKinney contacted his friend from Gordonsville and owner of Cornerstone Cafe, Keith Sciara, to help assist them in finding the crashed plane with his metal detector.

After a few days of metal detecting and online research, Sciara and McKinney were able to find the crash site.

The legend was no more.

They dug the site for several days and found hundreds of pieces of what used to be an airplane. They even found one of three props from the plane completely intact. David Landreth, the current owner of the property, plans to donate a portion of the findings to the Smith County Heritage Museum.

The hunt was not over yet. Just because the plane crash site was discovered, they wanted to know more. They began to research how the plane had crashed, who the pilot was, when it happened, how it happened, etc.

After much exhausting research, they discovered just about everything there is to know about the crash.

The plane was identified as a Bell P-39 Airacobra Fighter plane. The Bell P-39 was one of the principal American fighter aircraft in service when the United States entered World War II. The P-39 was an all-metal, low-wing, single-engine fighter, with a tricycle undercarriage and an Allison V-1710 liquid-cooled V-12 engine mounted in the central fuselage, directly behind the cockpit.

The pilot was identified as Second Lt. Roy Corwin Davidson, 23, of Boise, Idaho. Davidson was flying a Bell P-39 Airacobra Fighter plane. During the Tennessee Maneuvers, the military was split into two forces, the Red Army and Blue Army. Davidson was flying for the Red Army.

The morning of the crash, May 5, 1943, Davidson took off from a military airfield in Chattanooga to fly a visual reconnaissance mission for the Red Army of the Tennessee Maneuvers.

While Davidson was flying over Old Middleton, he observed four A-24s flying in formation. According to a statement in the crash report, he engaged the last of the four A-24s in a dogfight. According to a statement given by the pilot of the A-24, he stated that he was engaged by a P-39 with enemy markings.

In the statement of the A-24 pilot, he stated “I was flying from the target to the rally point when I first saw the P-39 coming toward me. Having flown past the three A-24s in front of me, the P-39 was passing on my left when it started to turn into me, and I started a turn in the same direction. The P-39 pilot continued to tighten the turn and I kept my circle inside of the P-39. After about 1-1/2 or two turns, the P-39 did a violent snap and dove under me. When I was clear to see under me, the plane was burning on the ground.”

The four A-24 planes were flying a fake bombing mission on a railroad bridge a half-mile southeast of Gordonsville. About two minutes after they completed their mission, they were engaged by Davidson in Old Middleton around 7:10 a.m. The A-24s were headed back to their base in Lebanon.

Another statement was given by an eyewitness on the ground that conflicted with the statement given by the pilot of the A-24. The following is a portion of the statement given by the eyewitness on the ground:

“The P-39 was flying at fairly low altitude when three blue A-24s came over. One of the A-24s peeled off of the formation and started chasing the P-39 in a dogfight. They had circled several times in very short turns. The P-39 appeared to bank very sharp and dive with the power on. At this time, it was at fairly low altitude, probably less than 500 feet. The Red P-39 did not pull out of the dive and crashed almost head on.”

Davidson was killed upon impact into the ground with the plane immediately bursting into flames. Davidson’s body was removed from the scene and taken to Cookeville.

The day Davidson crashed, his wife, Barbara Qualls Davidson, was in Chattanooga at the airfield visiting him. She was believed to have been pregnant at the time. They were married May 21, 1942 – less than one year before the crash. Their wedding day was the same day Roy Davidson graduated from army flying school.

Barbara Qualls Davidson died six years later at age 28 in California.

The crash site is in present-day New Middleton, across the road from New Middleton School.