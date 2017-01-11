Black History Committee to air ‘Race’

The group will show “Race” at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and children under 7 are free.

“Race,” rated PG-13, follows Olympic and track and field legend Jesse Owens as he prepares and competes in the 1936 Olympics, where he goes up against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy.

Owens’ four gold medal performance at the 1936 Olympics is credited with destroying Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy, while he also faced extreme racism in the United States.

In 1976, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Gerald Ford. In 1983, Owens was a part of the inaugural class to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theater box office one hour before show times.

For more information, email wcblackhistory@gmail.com.