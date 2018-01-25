Smoothie King, ConqHER Fitness complete move to Lebanon

Smoothie King and ConqHER Fitness in the former Ole Neighborhood building on West Main Street will look to utilize their advantages and bring a unique experience to Lebanon.

“It’s a rare thing to see another gym in the same building as a Smoothie King that has a drive thru. It’s really a perfect fit,” Smoothie King owner Paul McCulloch said.

The Lebanon location will mark the Nashville area’s 13th Smoothie King, known for smoothies that feature real fruits, juices and nutritional supplements.

ConqHER Fitness is a women’s-only facility that’s designed to offer more to women besides a place to workout.

“I though it would be really smart to do an all-women’s gym. This is something I thought this area would really need,” said ConqHER owner Nikki Barnett, a University of North Alabama graduate who previously managed a gym in Alabama. “This gym was not meant to just be a fitness facility for women. It’s meant to cater to all seven dimensions of wellness.”

The facility offers several different classes for women, including workshops and self-defense courses.

“It’s a great place for women to come and feel safe,” she said.

The facility also offers private restrooms and showers, along with a sauna that features aroma and light therapy. Barnett said the closeness to Smoothie King complements the gym’s mission.

“It goes hand in hand. Smoothie King is a healthy alternative. It works well for women because they’re always on the go and its something quick and easy,” she said.

“Unlike Curves and other places, this is a true women’s gym,” said McCulloch, who said discounts are available for gym members.

Barnett said ConqHER also features “mommy-and-me” classes, designed for mothers to exercise with their children, as well as classes designed for seniors, groups and more.

Barnett said one of the facility’s most popular class is Glow Dance, which is a high-energy dance class where participants wear glow-in-the-dark colors and dance under black lights.

Various classes are offered throughout the day designed for individuals, groups and more. Discounts are also available for mother-daughter pairs, emergency response personnel, military, teachers, students and more.

ConqHER Fitness will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the facility at 1112 W. Main St. Smoothie King will serve smoothies at the event, as the location is expected to open for business around the same time.