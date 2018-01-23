Personal trainer motivates Rotary Club

Sanders was born and raised in Columbus, Mississippi and first discovered his love for fitness playing football, a sport he later played professionally.

Sanders moved to Lebanon about 10 months ago after he said he felt God called him to the area. He started teaching fitness classes at Sports Village and does motivational speaking, as well.

He took the opportunity to give the members of the rotary club some advice on how to maintain the gifts that can’t be appreciated.

“God took dust from the ground, and He formed man,” said Sanders. “He breathed in man’s nostrils, and man became human being, and man was made in the image of God. What a gift, but isn’t it true that we can’t really appreciate a gift that we couldn’t earn and we couldn’t pay for?”

Sanders told the story of a motorcycle his dad bought for him and his brother when he was young, on the condition they take care of it. One day, when they went out to ride it, the motorcycle wouldn’t crank.

“I came out, and my friends were over, and we were going to ride it,” said Sanders. “I was going to show them I was a bad boy and could do all these tricks, but I went to turn it on, and it wouldn’t crank.”

Sanders compared the experience to his faith, saying we can’t appreciate what God has done for us, because we haven’t earned the gift.

“I honestly believe that you can’t appreciate a gift that you didn’t earn and you didn’t pay for,” said Sanders. “My dad gave it to us, because we were his sons and he loved us, and I think that’s the same relationship we have with Jesus.”