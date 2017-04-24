Rain alters Byars Dowdy Elementary School Roar Run

School officials cancelled the Byars Dowdy Elementary School Roar Run 5K and one-mile fun run Saturday morning due to heavy rain, lightning and flooding conditions in Lebanon.

Areas surrounding the school, along with school grounds, experienced flooding conditions before the race’s 8 a.m. start time. As of Monday, school officials have not made plans to reschedule the event, which is one of the school’s signature events to promote healthier lifestyles among children.

The event featured a disco-themed carnival for the first year, which was moved inside due to the weather.

The carnival featured a bounce slide, cake walk, balloons, hair painting, taters, disco room, popcorn, ninja course, silent auction, bounce house, fun Frogger, cotton candy, Plinko, Spunky’s Saucy Dog and prizes.

Carnival attendees also had the chance to meet local emergency workers.

For photos of the Roar Run, click here.