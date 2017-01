Perfectly Posh - New Year, New You!

Perfectly Posh is simply Pamper Products that are all under $25. They are made in the USA, cruelty free, and use only the best naturally-based ingredients and high-quality essential oils. You will never find petroleum, parabens, sulfates, gluten, or soy fillers in our products. We have cleansers, masks, moisturizers, soaps, lotions, bath salts, etc. Its great for men, women, children and babies.