Maximized Living Tinker Family Chiropractic - New Year, New You!

Staff Reports • Today at 8:00 AM

At Tinker Family Chiropractic, the mission is to empower patients to build health from the inside out without drugs and surgery. They break down health and fitness concepts that have been publicized to seem more complex than they really are and make them achievable. TFC’s goal is to provide you with simple, common-sense tips to preventing disease and living a fuller, healthier lifestyle. 

To help you achieve your health and fitness goals, they offer the following services: 

  • Specific, efficient spinal correction to alleviate immediate aches, pains and illness while also relieving symptom-causing irregularities in your spine. 
  • At-home spinal care exercises to complement your in-clinic correction procedures, so your body can get well faster. 
  • Nutritional recommendations and tips to help you reduce the amount of dangerous toxins you’re exposed to on a daily basis; these tips can help you balance your body’s hormones and overcome resistance to weight loss. 
  • Encouraging health talks and workshops to teach you more about society’s pressing health issues, so you can stay up-to-date on how to ensure the health and well-being of yourself and your loved ones. 
  • Supplemental health and well-being resources to help detoxify your body and ingest vital nutrients so your body can perform at its best every day. 

Tinker Family Chiropractic strive to offer only the best all-natural care in the world. They know they can help you make a positive difference in your life. Their philosophy is to deliver real, lasting results through simple, easy-to-follow solutions.

