Hearing Health Center - New Year, New You!

Serving Middle TN for over 36 years. Hearing Health Center presently serves four counties with our main office located in Lebanon and others in Smithville, Carthage, and Lafayette, TN. Hearing Health Center has worked closely with all the ENT specialist in Wilson county as well.

Their Mission is very simple...to be a safe and trusted source for hearing help. They are proud to participate with several programs that provide help for people unable to afford hearing instruments. Hearing Health Center believes everybody deserves the right to hear better!