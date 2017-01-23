Promoted
Sports Village - New Year, New You!
Staff Reports
Today at 8:00 AM
Sports Village is a locally owned, full-service health club and family fitness center. They have something for everyone; from kid’s classes to weight loss programs, they have it all. Memberships start at $42 per month which includes all group fitness classes, unlimited use of facility, indoor and outdoor pool, spinning, hot tub, sauna, and much more. Seniors can enjoy the Silver and Fit program as well as the Silver Sneakers program. They also offer Personal Training, Group Training and Pilates Reformer for an additional fee.
If you would like more information on how to get started improving your physical and mental health, give us a call at 615-449-0031 or email Jrubins@sportsvillagefitness.com. Sports Village has been in business since 1987 and continues to evolve and improve each day. The instructors and staff are knowledgeable and excited to help you get started with your fitness program.
Sports Village Fitness is located in Lebanon on West Main and is dedicated to helping everyday people find ways to add fitness into their life. The gym is family owned and operated. Sports Village is here for YOU!