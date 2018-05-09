Tennova screens more than 300 student athletes

Tennova’s Sports Medicine Outreach Program sponsored the event.

“We have been offering free sports screenings for 21 years as a way to give back to our community,” said Robert Sobieszczyk, Tennova director of therapy services. “This is among the most satisfying events of the year for our health care team. They are always willing to volunteer their time and expertise for this important screening day. In some situations, students would not be able to participate in athletics for the coming school year without this screening.”

Sports screenings are required by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association for students to participate in school athletics. The screening includes a TSSAA medical questionnaire and evaluation of height, weight, blood pressure, heart rate, vision and musculoskeletal function by a health care professional.

Students who successfully completed a sports screening at Tennova on Saturday will be eligible to participate in sports throughout the upcoming school year.

According to Sobieszczyk, the annual sports screening event is a vital component the hospital’s outreach program at the four Wilson County high schools.

“Tennova provides each high school with a licensed athletic trainer who is qualified to quickly evaluate and treat many injuries that can happen on the playing field. Our athletic trainers get to know each student athlete, and are present on a daily basis for practices and games. In addition, they also provide valuable insight to the coaching staff on strengthening and injury prevention,” he said.

For athletes not able to attend the sports screening event on Saturday, Tennova Family Medicine at 1616 W. Main St. in Lebanon will offer sports screenings for $25. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to find a doctor, call 1-855-TENNOVA or visit tennova.com.