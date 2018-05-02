USDA calls for best practices from rural communities to address opioid crisis

Webpage visitors can tell USDA what prevention, treatment and recovery actions were effective in addressing the opioid epidemic in their rural communities. USDA collects the information as part of an ongoing effort to identify best practices and effective strategies for addressing rural opioid misuse.

“Opioid misuse has affected rural areas across the country and rural Tennessee has not been immune,” Tracy said. “Rural Development is working hard to assist communities in developing solutions to this issue and having a data base of best practices will aid in our efforts.”

The National Center for Health Statistics estimates more than 63,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016. More than half of those deaths involved opioids, including prescription drugs and heroin.

USDA is an important partner to rural communities addressing this national problem. The department is investing in treatment facilities and services, e-connectivity and telemedicine and public education efforts. In addition to program investment, USDA helps communities share information about best practices to address the crisis.

Information collected from the new webpage feature will be used to create an interactive resource for communities looking to address the opioid crisis on the local level.

In April 2017, President Donald Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January, Secretary Sonny Perdue presented the task force’s findings to Trump, which included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America.

In the area of quality of life, the task force included a recommendation to modernize health care access. The report highlighted the importance of telemedicine to enhance access to primary care and specialty providers. The task force also found improved access to mental and behavioral health care, particularly prevention, treatment and recovery resources, is vital to addressing the opioid crisis and other substance misuse in rural communities.

To view the report in its entirety, view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity. In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, view the Rural Prosperity infographic.

