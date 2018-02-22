Gibbs starts drug take back program

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the box would assist law enforcement in the constant battle against prescription drug and opioid abuse.

“Anything we can do to get these prescription drugs out of these medicine cabinets where kids or criminals can get to them, we need to do it,” said Bryan, who added changes in laws have shifted drug abuse in the last decade, but said prescription abuse is still prevalent. “I call the prescriptions a gateway to get you into these other things. It’s the No. 1 problem we’re dealing with now.”

Residents can drop off non-prescription drugs, prescription medications, prescription patches, prescription ointments and vitamins.

“We are really trying to make a difference in the community and counter the opioid epidemic,” said Gibbs Pharmacy pharmacist Andrew Byrd.

The pharmacy will also collaborate with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for the annual Drug Take-Back Day.

Gibbs Pharmacy is also authorized to dispense naloxone to people at risk of opioid overdose or to a family member, friend or other person to assist someone at risk if an opiate-related overdose.

“Administering naloxone can prevent death in many opioid overdoses by reversing the life-threatening effects of opioids almost immediately, allowing time, and this is critical for the person to reach further medical treatment,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner in 2016. “This overdose antidote can save lives and give more people a second chance at recovery.”