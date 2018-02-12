Charis Health Center expands services

Charis Health Center currently offers well-woman exams each Wednesday through Friday at the Mt. Juliet clinic and physical therapy each Tuesday at its satellite clinic at the Glade Church.

“As our hours and services continue to expand to serve the growing number of our neighbors in the health care coverage gap, we are in need of medical and non-medical volunteers who want to have an impact on our community,” said Lea Rowe, executive director of Charis Health Center. “Anyone who has ever thought they might want to go on a medical mission trip can help us serve physical, mental and spiritual needs right here in our own backyard as we’re #BringingTheMissionHome.”

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic with no political affiliation. Its mission is to provide effective and affordable primary health care to the medically uninsured in Middle Tennessee.

Medical and non-medical volunteer opportunities are available, including:

• clinic operations for non-medical front office staff who greet patients, set appointments, answer phones and collect payments.

• clinic nursing for certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, nurses, phlebotomist, and nurse practitioners who perform patient intake, vitals, blood draws and work alongside the medical staff.

• board of directors for those unable to volunteer at a clinic, there are opportunities to serve on the board of directors, particularly individuals with a background in finance and accounting, marketing and business, as well as the medical profession.

For more information on becoming a Charis Health Center volunteer, call 615-773-5785.

Charis Health Center provides routine examinations, assessments and basic laboratory testing. There is a $25 copay for an office visit. A well-woman exam, including a free mammogram referral, is $40. Appointments are required.

In Mt. Juliet, clinic hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and well-women checkups, PAP smears and mammogram referrals are available Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Gladeville at the Glade Church, clinic hours are Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about Charis Health Center, call 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.