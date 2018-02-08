Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency welcomes Graden as executive director

A Robertson County resident, Graden joined the agency Jan. 10 after the board of directors appointed him. In addition to his new role at MCCAA, he is an ordained minister and has served as executive pastor for Purpose Life Church in Springfield.

As a community philanthropist, Graden’s board of directors experience includes chairman of the Accelerated Learning Center, vice-chairman for the Robertson County Republican Party, member of the Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Preparatory Academy, Oro Milagros Inc. and Ironwood Charities. He brings more than 30 years experience in operations, finance and marketing in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Graden holds an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing and related support services from the New School, a private nonprofit research university in New York City. He has earned a doctorate in education and theology from Bethel Graduate School of Theology.