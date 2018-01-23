January worst month for carbon monoxide poison

According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, January is the worst month of the year for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Unintentional carbon monoxide exposure accounted for 15,000 emergency room visits annually between 1999 and 2004 with an average of 439 people dying each year.

Kanta Sircar, an epidemiologist with the CDC, said this is the time of year when risk factors are at their highest.

“In the winters, we have seen more cases of carbon monoxide poisoning than any other time of the year – one, because of when the weather gets low, we use our furnace and heating systems more,” she said. “Furnaces, if they are not properly maintained, can emit carbon monoxide poisoning. “

While carbon monoxide is odorless, it is sometimes associated with the smell of natural gas. The CDC recommends people seek prompt medical attention if they feel dizzy, light-headed or nauseated and suspect it to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sircar said there are a number of ways to protect from what some dub the silent killer, including avoiding heating a home with a gas oven and never running a car or truck inside a garage attached to a home, even if the door is left open.

Sircar highly recommended updating or purchasing a carbon monoxide detector.

“First and foremost, install a battery-operated or battery-backup CO detector in the home,” she said. “Or, if you have one already, the battery-operated, you know, replace the battery. Usually, you want to do that in spring or fall, when you change your clock, but this is a great time to do it.”

Sircar said the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

Anyone who experiences any of the common symptoms, she said, should immediately leave the home and call 911.