Health screenings upcoming in Lebanon

Bartons Creek Baptist Church will hold community event Feb. 1 at the church at 1530 Bartons Creek Road in Lebanon.
Screenings can check for:
• the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• diabetes risk.
• bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
• kidney, thyroid function and more.
Life Line officials said the screenings will be affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. For more information, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.