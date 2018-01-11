Tennova receives bariatric surgery accreditation

The national accreditation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to offer proven surgical procedures to curb hunger as well as restrict intake and calorie absorption for maximum weight loss.

The program was formed in 2012 when the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery combined their national bariatric surgery accreditation programs into a single program to create one national standard for all bariatric surgery centers.

“We are pleased to be among a select group of bariatric surgery programs in Tennessee to achieve this level of accreditation by the MBSAQIP,” said Jay Hinesley, CEO of Tennova–Lebanon. “This underscores our commitment to meet the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care. It also means we have been recognized for offering personalized, sensitive care in a comfortable environment from a team that includes qualified surgeons, a dedicated program coordinator, trained nurses, dietitians, insurance coordinators, a psychologist, support group and more.”

To earn MBSAQIP accreditation, the hospital met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

As a comprehensive center, Tennova is approved to provide care to patients 18 years old and older.

“This designation is an important way for patients to verify that their surgeon has access to all the key resources necessary for optimal care,” said Dr. Mark G. Kent, a general and bariatric surgeon with Tennova. “This level of accreditation means we are authorized to treat the most complex bariatric patients in this community. We are proud to be acknowledged for excellence at our center.”

More than 300 bariatric surgeries have been performed at the hospital to date. In additional to Kent, weight loss surgeries are performed by Dr. Nancy Barrett, a general and bariatric surgeon.

Kent and Barrett are experienced in a wide range of techniques, including vertical sleeve gastrectomy. Almost every procedure can be performed through tiny incisions, reducing pain and speeding up recovery.

MBSAQIP accredits bariatric surgery centers in the United States and Canada that have undergone an independent, voluntary and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with national standards. MBSAQIP-accredited centers have demonstrated compliance with these standards and successfully completed an on-site visit by a trained surveyor.

To learn more or to attend a free weight loss surgery seminar, call 855-TENNOVA or visit tennovaweightloss.com.