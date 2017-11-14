Local residents receive $27K in free dental care

Dr. Alison Foster and team provided free oral health care to the community during Free Dentistry Day, a program initiated to provide dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

The doctors and team members provided more than $27,000 worth of dentistry, including free cleanings and extractions, to local people throughout the day.

“We are very pleased with the success of this event,” said Foster. “Unfortunately, many people do not see a dentist on a routine basis. We were honored to open our doors to those in our community and volunteer our time and resources to make sure they received the care they need and deserve.”

The team of Lebanon Dental Care thanked all of the dedicated volunteers for joining the team and donating their services to help throughout the day.

One third of Americans are living without dental insurance and current economic conditions leave little room to afford dental procedures. Without events like Free Dentistry Day, dental care simply isn’t an option for many uninsured people. Each year, thousands of patients are given free dental care, with millions of dollars in free dentistry provided by dentists and their teams at Free Dentistry Day events nationwide.

Foster and her team serve the Lebanon community, providing general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and patient service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 615-784-4330 or visit lebanondentalcare.com.