Saint Thomas opens Mt. Juliet location

The full-service center at the corner of Providence Trail and Belinda Parkway is the latest Saint Thomas Medical Partners facility and will offer primary care, family medicine, breast surgery, cardiology, imaging services, integrative medicine, lab services, neurological services, pulmonary, sleep medicine and more.

“We are re-thinking our identity from being experts at taking care of patients in their emergency situations when they’re sick to coming to patients and taking care of you to keep you well,” said Fahad Tahir, Saint Thomas Medical Partners president and CEO. “This center is a manifestation of that commitment and that dream – this idea that we’re going to create a destination in the community that’s close to home and allows patients to take care of their total health.”

Tahir said he experienced heavy traffic on his way to Mt. Juliet for a meeting about a possible facility in the area in the early stages of the process. When he arrived, he described his difficulty with traffic, which local representatives used to highlight the need for a closer facility.

“Immediately, Mt. Juliet went up the list in terms of the priority communities where we needed to expand our presence,” Tahir said.

Same-day and walk-in appointments are available through the center’s express care. Patients can sign up for the service online.

The Mt. Juliet Saint Thomas center hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saint Thomas Medical Partners is one of the region’s largest physician-led medical groups in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky with more than 550 providers and 39 specialties, covering 32 counties with 99 locations.

For more information, visit saintthomasdoctors.com/mtjuliet.