Neighborhood Health welcomes dentist, doctor

Porcher-Fennell was previously a clinical instructor at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry. Prior to that, she was a general practice resident with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She earned her doctorate at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Claflin University.

Porcher-Fennell has volunteered with Hope Smiles dental outreach program and with Operation Stand Down, providing dental screenings to homeless veterans. She is a member of the Capitol City Dental Society, American Association of Women Dentists, Academy of General Dentistry and National Dental Association.

Tolliver completed a family medicine residency at Meharry Medical College in June. He earned his doctorate of medicine at Meharry in May 2013 and holds a master’s degree in public health-health services administration from Meharry. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Tolliver is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He volunteers with Big Brothers-Big Sisters and Nashville CARES.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet Porcher-Fennell and Tolliver on Aug. 18, from noon until 4 p.m. during an open house at the clinic. Neighborhood Health at Lebanon is at 217 E. High St., Suite 200. Appointments may be made by calling 615-227-3000. Walk-in clients are welcome.

Neighborhood Health, formerly United Neighborhood Health Services, is a private nonprofit network of neighborhood health centers that have served Nashville for more than 40 years. Through its ten Nashville neighborhood clinics, the Downtown Homeless Clinic, two mobile health units and clinics in Hartsville and Lebanon, Neighborhood Health annually serves about 32,000 medically underserved people of all ages; 17,000 have no health insurance. Visit neighborhoodhealthtn.org or call 615-227-3000 for information about Neighborhood Health clinics and programs.