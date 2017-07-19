Mt. Juliet chamber donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Festivalgoers from across the state made their way to the Wilson County Expo Center, many of them by way of the Music City Star. Sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, train tickets for the April 29 event were $12 and donated back to the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We were thrilled to bring the festival back to Wilson County this year,” said Mark Hinesley, director of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. “Then, when we were given the opportunity to sponsor the Music City Star, we were even more excited. The icing on the cake was the opportunity to donate the train ticket sales back to St. Jude. Given our involvement in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, donating this money just made sense. I appreciate the hard work of the county mayor’s office and the folks at [Regional Transportation Authority] and St. Jude to make this train event possible. We are very excited for next year.”

The chamber made a $1,000 donation.

“Every year we look forward to the marathon train event,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “We when learned the wine festival was coming back to Wilson County on the same day, we all jumped at the chance to do an additional train event and raise even more money for St. Jude. The teamwork and partnership of all the involved parties has just been tremendous, and we look forward to future events like this one. Thank you to Mark Hinesley and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce for your hard work and willingness to give back to the kids of St. Jude, and thank you to St. Jude, RTA and [Nashville and Eastern Railroad Corp.] for all your hard work throughout this process.”