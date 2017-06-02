logo

Tennova Healthcare

Kehinde named physician of the quarter

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 11:00 AM

Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon recently named Dr. Modupe Kehinde, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist, as its Physician of the Quarter. Nominated by the hospital’s medical staff and chosen by the awards committee, Kehinde was recognized for exemplifying Tennova Healthcare’s mission, “To strengthen the health of our community by providing exceptional, compassionate and quality healthcare.”

Kehinde is an active member of the medical staff and medical director of the intensive care unit at Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon.

Recommended for You