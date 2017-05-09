Daniels highlights importance of hearing exams

Daniels, 80, went through the evaluation at the Beltone Hearing Center in Lebanon and discussed the importance of hearing screenings. Hearing instrument specialist Brandon Mayo conducted the exam and explained the different aspects of hearing.

“You’re doing the proactive thing as far as getting it tested,” said Mayo, who said some people neglect getting exams.

“I think everybody should have an annual hearing evaluation. One of the things I’ve found is not just your hearing, but so many things can go wrong in the course of a year,” Daniels said. “I see a lot of people get hard of hearing, and they don’t even know it. They don’t realize it until the point to where it’s really bad.”

Hearing loss is a major public health issue that is the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease. Sixty-five percent of people with hearing loss are less than retirement age.

Although hearing loss is prominent, only 25 percent of those who experience loss take any action to improve their hearing. Daniels discussed why he thought many people don’t take appropriate action.

“Your ear doesn’t hurt. If you get a toothache, you’re going to the dentist. If you get a pain in your tummy, you’re going to the doctor. Your ear just kind of sits there and deteriorates without you really realizing it until people are screaming at you,” he said.

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Hearing Care Group, which uses advanced technology to produce hearing aid instruments sold in the United States, Canada and more than 50 countries worldwide.

“We want to let the world know that they don’t have to suffer from hearing loss,” said Brad McMillin, president of Midwest Beltone.

Daniels’ Memoir, “Never Look At The Empty Seats,“ will be released Oct. 24. For more information on Beltone, visit beltone.com.