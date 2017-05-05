Tennova to celebrate National Hospital Week

Tennova staff said this is a fitting theme, as hospitals are often at the heart of communities, contributing to their physical, emotional and financial health. During National Hospital Week, Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon will celebrate the hundreds of associates who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure quality medical care is available to those who need it.

National Hospital Week was established in 1953, and this year it will be celebrated from May 7-13. The dates overlap the celebration of National Nurses Week and were chosen to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, honoring her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid 1800s.

The celebratory weeks give people an opportunity each year to pay tribute to the 5.6 million physicians, nurses, therapists, food-service workers, volunteers and many more who care for their communities with skill, dedication and compassion.

Tennova staff said they are proud to serve Lebanon and Wilson County with high-quality clinical services that continue to expand year after year.

In 2016, the hospital touched 70,000 lives through inpatient and outpatient care. The facility also performed 6,200 surgeries, delivered more than 600 babies and treated 27,000 patients in the emergency room.

National Hospital Week also serves as a reminder that hospitals matter in society, and are worth fiercely protecting. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are at the heart of healthy and vibrant communities.

Tennova Healthcare –Lebanon staff said they are proud to acknowledge and celebrate its associates and other health care providers, who tirelessly serve the community and personify the healing heart of health care.