Tennova introduces robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery

Jon Cornelius, M.D., performed the first total knee replacement surgery using the new technology this week at Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon.

Dr. Cornelius, an orthopedic surgeon and medical director of orthopedics, has received extensive training in the use of robotic technology. He has performed more than 250 robotic-assisted partial knee and hip replacement procedures at Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon.

“Robotic technology is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” Dr. Cornelius said. “Using a virtual 3D model, the system allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan before entering the operating room.”

Tennova’s comprehensive joint replacement surgery program is based on advanced preparation and expert care. A team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, orthopedic nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and a total joint program coordinator, work together to create a care plan that is right for each patient.

The orthopedics program at Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon is not your typical hospital program. Advances in technology have made joint replacement a highly effective option to treat chronic pain.

“We are proud to be a leader in robotic surgery in Tennessee,” Dr. Cornelius said. “The addition of this technology to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to the community we serve.”

For more information or to find a doctor, call 1-855-TENNOVA (836-6682) or visit tennova.com.