Tennova holds 100th PCI celebration

The hospital invited cardiologists, nurses and support teams, surrounding EMS teams and the first 100 PCI patients to join the hospital Feb. 3 as a show of appreciation.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is a non-surgical procedure used to treat the narrowing of the coronary arteries of the heart found in coronary artery disease.

The event was well attended, according to hospital staff. The patients took the chance to share their testimonials with professionals who provide life-saving care.

The hospital and health care professionals were able to show their appreciation for the patients who have trusted the facility with their personal care. It was a wonderful event filled with great emotion, hospital staff said.