Southern STARRS seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed Monday evenings and Saturday mornings to help students with horseback riding. Volunteers should be 14 years old or older and able to donate one to four hours a week. Training is provided and no horse experience is necessary.

The volunteer training will be held Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Food will be provided at 11 a.m. for new volunteers.

Tennessee Promise applicants may complete their community service requirements with the Southern STARRS program.

Southern STARRS opened its riding program in May 2000 and serves up to 30 students each week in regular classes, as well as special groups. Classes are available for children and adults with special needs, as well as veterans.

For more information, email southernstarrs00@gmail.com or visit southernstarrs.org.