January’s last week reserved for ‘mental wellness’

But in January, the focus is on mental wellness. The last week in January, recognized nationally as Mental Wellness Week, is the one week out of the year that mental health professionals and others associated with mental health focus on how individuals may best be encouraged to develop good mental wellness habits.

According to Nathan Miller, director of Cumberland Mental Health Services in Lebanon, an agency of Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, many in January make resolutions for the New Year, and when doing so – whether they recognize it or not – they may be making positive decisions for better mental wellness.

For some it’s a matter of losing weight. For others it may be to stop a bad habit or to seek help for an addiction.

And for others it’s a matter of starting productive routines such as exercising or reading or developing a new just for fun hobby.

Whatever the case, January is generally recognized as the right to time to evaluate what might be done to encourage a better state of mental wellness in your own life.

The World Health Organization defines mental wellness as “a state of well being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities; can cope with the normal stresses of life; can work productively and fruitfully; and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

To preserve or encourage mental wellness, there are several suggested activities that may be found useful for the New Year.

Miller said anyone can try some ideas to try and improve mental wellness starting with finding time for relaxing; developing a new hobby; reading; setting aside regular periods for physical exercise that can stimulate heart rate; relying on personal friendships and relationships to share some of the burdens carried within; eating foods that provide nutritional value to help function physically and mentally; and making sure to get a sufficient amount of rest and sleep.

All of these considerations can benefit a person’s mental wellness and can also help relieve much of life’s daily stress, he said.