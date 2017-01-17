Tennova Lebanon names new CEO

“The physicians and caregivers at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon are committed to delivering high-quality health care services to this community,” Hinesley said. “I look forward to supporting them and working across the Tennova network to help patients access quality care across the Middle Tennessee region.”

Hinesley has more than a decade of hospital leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, a 125-bed facility in Anniston, Ala., for the last two years. There, he added elective angioplasty to the hospital’s cardiology services, increased physician and employee satisfaction and grew the number of physicians on the medical staff, among many other accomplishments. He was also named one of Calhoun County’s 20 most influential business leaders. He was previously CEO of Cherokee Medical Center, a 60-bed hospital in Centre, Ala.

“Jay has a strong commitment to quality care, improving the patient experience and expanding how hospitals serve their communities,” said Harvill Eaton, chairman of the Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Board of Trustees. “He brings the right experience to the role and will continue to build on the quality and service we provide Wilson County.”

Hinesley holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., and a master’s degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He is an active member of the Anniston community and looks forward to becoming engaged in Wilson County.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon is a 245-bed, two-campus acute health care facility with more than 230 physicians on staff and fully accredited by the state of Tennessee, as well as the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. It is the seventh-largest hospital in Middle Tennessee. The hospital has more than 600 full- and part-time employees and is the only acute-care hospital in Wilson County.

For more information, call 615-444-8262 or visit tennova.com.