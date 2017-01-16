Stem cell treatment therapy to be discussed Friday

Total Family Health & Wellness is a Murfreesboro clinic that specializes in stem cell treatment.

Taylor Fly of Total Family Health & Wellness said the lecture will provide an overview of the benefits of stem cell therapy, particularly for older people. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

“Stem cell therapy is amazing; it’s the closest thing we’ve had to a modern day medical miracle in quite some time,” Fly said.

“Essentially you’re talking about a day zero-old stem cell that doesn’t know what to become until our brains and body tell it what to become. It can become bone, cartilage, tissue, ligaments, tendons and more.”

Stem cells are drawn from donated placentas, Fly said. Mothers in certain parts of the country who give their consent will donate the placenta for stem cell research and therapy. According to Fly, in most cases when not donated, the placenta is discarded.

“That’s definitely the number one question we get,” he said. “A lot of people ask if stem cells come from aborted fetuses. No, that is illegal, and even if it were not, we wouldn’t do it.”

The biggest benefit to stem cell treatment therapy for older people, Fly said, is to avoid surgery.

“As we age, surgery becomes more and more dangerous,” Fly said. “One stem cell injection can avoid total knee replacement.”

Fly said the treatment therapy also can benefit people who have chronic pain.

“In a newborn baby, one in every 10,000 cells is a stem cell, but as you hit age 70-80, it’s one in every 2.5 million,” fly said.

“My grandparents, if they bump their leg, hit a table, they have a bruise that sticks around for six or eight months, maybe a year. I have a bruise for a week or two. It’s the stem cells in the body that go in and heal the bruise.”

The presentation will go further in-depth with the details of stem cell treatment therapy, Fly said.

Starting at 10 a.m., the presentation is expected to take about 45 minutes to an hour.

For more informationa bout Total Family Health & Wellness, as well as additional information about stem cell treatment therapy, visit totalfamilyhealthandwellness.com or call 615-274-1250.