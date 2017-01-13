Neighborhood Health at Lebanon now offers dental services

A dentist and hygienist are available three days a week at the clinic at 217 E. High St., Suite 200. Appointments may be made by calling 615-227-3000. Walk-in clients are welcome.

The expansion of dental services was funded by a $350,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. Services include cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions and dentures. Care is provided to children from 4 years old and for adults of all ages. The clinic welcomes those with dental insurance, TennCare and those who have no insurance. Dental and medical services are provided to those without insurance at a discount rate based on income.

“Neighborhood Health always tries to provide comprehensive services and holistic care to those we serve,” said Mary Bufwack, Neighborhood Health CEO. “Over the last few years, we have been able to provide integrated medical and behavioral services at all 12 clinics including our clinics in Lebanon and Hartsville. To now be able to provide residents of Lebanon, Wilson County, Trousdale County and the surrounding communities access to affordable dental care is very exciting.”

She said poor oral health often has a serious impact on other health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and that good oral health is essential for pregnant women.

“Tennessee ranks 47th in the nation for the level of overall oral health and is one of only a half-dozen states where Medicaid does not provide dental insurance to covered adults,” Bufwack said.

Neighborhood Health currently provides dental care to about 2,500 patients through dental clinics at three of its Nashville facilities at Napier, East Side and Mission clinics. A similar project is in process at Neighborhood Health at Cleveland Park in Nashville and will begin serving dental patients in June.

Neighborhood Health, formerly United Neighborhood Health Services, is a private nonprofit network of neighborhood health centers that have served Nashville for nearly 40 years. Through its 10 Nashville neighborhood clinics, the Downtown Homeless Clinic, two mobile health units and clinics in Hartsville and Lebanon, Neighborhood Health annually serves about 32,000 medically underserved people of all ages; 17,000 have no health insurance. Visit neighborhoodhealthtn.org or call 615-227-3000 for information about Neighborhood Health clinics and programs.