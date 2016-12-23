New report details impact of the Affordable Care Act in Tennessee

The data show that the uninsured rate in Tennessee has fallen by 28 percent since the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, translating into 266,000 Tennesseans gaining coverage. And, in addition to residents who would otherwise be uninsured, millions more Tennesseans with employer, Medicaid, individual market, or Medicare coverage have also benefited from new protections as a result of the law.

“As our nation debates changes to the health care system, it’s important to take stock of where we are today compared to where we were before the Affordable Care Act,” said Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell. “Whether Tennesseans get coverage through an employer, Medicaid, the individual market, or Medicare, they have better health coverage and care today as a result of the ACA. Millions of Americans with all types of coverage have a stake in the future of health reform. We need to build on our progress and continue to improve health care access, quality, and affordability, not move our system backward.”

Highlights of the data release include:

• Employer coverage: More than 3.3 million people in Tennessee are covered through employer-sponsored health plans. Since the ACA was enacted in 2010, the group has seen:

• An end to annual and lifetime limits: Before the ACA, more than 2 million Tennesseans with employer or individual market coverage had a lifetime limit on their insurance policy. That meant their coverage could end exactly when they needed it most. The ACA prohibits annual and lifetime limits on policies, so all Tennesseans with employer plans now have coverage that’s there when they need it.

• Young adults covered until age 26: An estimated 47,000 young adults in Tennessee have benefited from the ACA provision that allows kids to stay on their parents’ health insurance up to age 26.

• Free preventive care: Under the ACA, health plans must cover preventive services – like flu shots, cancer screenings, contraception, and mammograms – at no extra cost to consumers. This provision benefits more than 2.7 million people in Tennessee, most of whom have employer coverage.

• Slower premium growth: The average premium for Tennessee families with employer coverage grew 4.2 percent per year from 2010-2015, compared with 6.9 percent over the previous decade. Assuming Tennessee premiums grew in line with the national average in 2016, family premiums in Tennessee are $2,800 lower currently than if growth had matched the pre-ACA decade.

• Better value through the 80/20 rule: Because of the ACA, health insurance companies must spend at least 80 cents of each premium dollar on health care or care improvements, rather than administrative costs like salaries or marketing, or else give consumers a refund. Tennesseans with employer coverage have received more than $12 million in insurance refunds since 2012.

• Medicaid: More than 1.6 million people in Tennessee are covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, including 146,943 seniors and people with disabilities covered by both Medicaid and Medicare. The ACA expanded Medicaid eligibility and strengthened the program for those already eligible.

• About 179,000 Tennesseans could gain coverage: An estimated 179,000 Tennesseans could have health insurance today if Tennessee expanded Medicaid under the ACA. Coverage improves access to care, financial security, and health; expansion would result in an estimated 20,000 more Tennesseans getting all needed care, 25,500 fewer Tennesseans struggling to pay medical bills, and 220 avoided deaths each year.

• Up to 114,000 Tennesseans with a mental illness or substance use disorder could get help: 114,000 Tennesseans, or an estimated 36 percent of those who could gain Medicaid coverage through expansion, have a mental illness or substance use disorder.

Tennessee could be saving millions in uncompensated care costs: Instead of spending $190 million on uncompensated care, which increases costs for everyone, Tennessee could be getting $2 billion in federal support to provide low-income adults with much needed care.

Children, people with disabilities, and seniors can more easily access Medicaid coverage: The ACA streamlined Medicaid eligibility processes, eliminating hurdles so that vulnerable Tennesseans could more easily access and maintain coverage.

• Individual market: About 231,705 people in Tennessee have coverage through the Marketplace. Individual market coverage is dramatically better compared to before the ACA:

• No discrimination based on pre-existing conditions: More than 2.7 million people in Tennessee have a pre-existing health condition. Before the ACA, these Tennesseans could have been denied coverage or charged an exorbitant price if they needed individual market coverage. Now, health insurance companies cannot refuse coverage or charge people more because of pre-existing conditions.

• Tax credits available to help pay for coverage: Before the ACA, only those with employer coverage generally got tax benefits to help pay for health insurance. Now, 203,112 moderate- and middle-income Tennesseans receive tax credits averaging $299 per month to help them get covered through healthcare.gov.

• Women pay the same as men: Before the ACA, women were often charged more than men just because of their gender. That is now illegal thanks to the ACA, protecting roughly half the people of Tennessee.

• Greater transparency and choice: Before the ACA, it was virtually impossible for consumers to effectively compare insurance plan prices and shop for the best value. Under the ACA, Tennessee has received $5 million in federal funding to provide a more transparent marketplace where consumers can easily compare plans, choosing among seven plans on average.

• Medicare: More than 1.2 million people in Tennessee are covered by Medicare. The ACA strengthened the Medicare Trust Fund, extending its life by more than a decade. In addition, Medicare enrollees have benefited from:

• Lower costs for prescription drugs: Because the ACA is closing the prescription drug donut hole, 114,993 Tennessee seniors are saving $110 million on drugs in 2015, an average of $954 per beneficiary.

 Free preventive services: The ACA added coverage of an annual wellness visit and eliminated cost-sharing for recommended preventive services such as cancer screenings. In 2015, 600,644 Tennessee seniors, or 75 percent of all Tennessee seniors enrolled in Medicare Part B, took advantage of at least one free preventive service.

• Fewer hospital mistakes: The ACA introduced new incentives for hospitals to avoid preventable patient harms and avoidable readmissions. Hospital readmissions for Tennessee Medicare beneficiaries dropped 9 percent between 2010 and 2015, which translates into 2,905 times Tennessee Medicare beneficiaries avoided an unnecessary return to the hospital in 2015.

• More coordinated care: The ACA encouraged groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers to come together to provide coordinated high-quality care to the Medicare patients they serve. Fifteen Accountable Care Organizations in Tennessee now offer Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to receive higher quality, more coordinated care.