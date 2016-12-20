Dissolvable heart stent used in area for first time

While stents are traditionally made of metal, the Abbott Absorb stent is made of a naturally dissolving material, similar to dissolving stitches. A traditional metal stent, which is used to treat the disease affecting 15 million people in the U.S., is used to open up a clogged artery. Once a metal stent is put in, it remains in the artery for the life of the patient. The dissolvable stent disappears completely in about three years.

“The great thing about that is the normal ability of the vessel to contract and expand within the muscle inside the wall of the blood vessel comes back in the way it can’t if there’s a metal lining inside the vessel,” said Dr. Paul McMullan, cardiologist at Saint Thomas Health who was the first to perform the procedure at the hospital.

The first patient to have the dissolvable stent was 77-year-old Ernie Taylor, of Nashville. The retired executive had 75 percent blockage in one of his arteries. A week after having the procedure, Taylor headed to China for a two-week vacation. “Technology is improving and new things are available and the fact I got lucky enough I got the first, I think it’s good,” said Taylor.

The Abbott Absorb dissolving stent was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last summer, although it’s been used in Europe for years.

