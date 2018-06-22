Mt. Juliet traffic lights come at no cost to taxpayer

According to Martin, the cost of the light is covered by spot safety funds from the state and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Martin said the city applied for the funds and the grant a few years back, but with engineering, design, right-of-way and environmental work, the plans can sometimes take a while to come to fruition.

“The signal was applied for to improve safety and ingress-egress in this area and will serve as a huge enhancement,” said Martin. “This new light will make things much safer for our citizens and those that visit our great city and for that we are most appreciative, thankful and excited.”

On Thursday and Friday, there were lane closures in the area while crews worked to install the new lights. Justice was on scene for the work and said he’s glad the project is finally happening.

“We have worked so hard to get our residents in Park Glen traffic relief,” said Justice. “This has been a long time coming.”