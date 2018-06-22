City leaders remind residents of fireworks ordinances

“Fireworks are beautiful, but they can be very dangerous if they are not used safely,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “It is imperative that fireworks be handled with care to avoid serious burns, eye damage and even life-threatening injuries. Premature detonation and misuse of fireworks are responsible for many burn injuries every year, which all could be avoided with proper and safe handling. Safety should be everyone’s priority, and parents should always supervise juveniles who are using fireworks.”

Mt. Juliet and Lebanon each have laws in place as to when fireworks can be bought and used within each city. Time periods range from one to two weeks of permissible use.

In Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, residents can buy fireworks through July 5, and it is illegal in both cities to shoot fireworks from 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Until 2013, Lebanon had a ban on shooting and selling fireworks inside the city limits. The ban was lifted in 2013 after nearly a decade. It was originally installed because of people shooting fireworks at police officers.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety offered some common sense safety tips for using consumer fireworks:

• Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise juveniles if they are using fireworks.

• Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.

• Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

• Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.

• Know your fireworks. Read the caution label before igniting.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

• Wear safety glasses when using fireworks.

• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

• Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

• Avoid using homemade fireworks or illegal explosives. They can be deadly.

• Report illegal explosives like M-80s and quarter sticks to the fire or police department.

Also note these special safety tips, if using sparklers:

• Always remain standing while using sparklers.

• Never hold a child in your arms while using sparklers.

• Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time.

• Never throw sparklers.

• Sparkler wire and stick remain hot long after the flame has gone out. Be sure to drop spent sparklers in a bucket of water.

• Teach children not to wave sparklers or run while holding sparklers.