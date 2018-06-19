Lebanon planners discuss upcoming meeting

According to Lebanon planning director Paul Corder, the change would be a massive update to Title 14 Chapter 8 of the city’s zoning code, which would include changes to landscaping, façade material, the conservation district and parking.

“Basically, we’re beefing up the landscaping standards in the city,” said Corder. “We’re updating the open space regulations, really trying go get away from the open space being just the leftover junk land that developers can’t build on and actually trying to have a program where we have functional, usable land within the city.”

Corder said the residential subcommittee plans meet Wednesday night to discuss the proposed plans with the committee, as well as local developers.

“Hopefully coming out of that we’ll have an endorsement for that for the board,” said Corder.

The planning commission will hear the request, along with several other requests, at its regularly called meeting June 26 at 5 p.m. in the town meeting room at 200 North Castle Heights Ave.

Other items that will be heard on the agenda include:

• a request by Tennessee Properties LLC for a non-residential development of 1.58 acres at 1309 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The organization asks for approval for a rooftop antenna installation.

• a request by Duke Realty for preliminary approval for Farm 840, a five-lot subdivision of about 59.22 acres on Maxwell Court. The project would be at an unaddressed location between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Central Pike.

• a request by MRA Development for preliminary approval for Creekside, a 10-lot subdivision on about 3 acres on Hart Lane.

• a request by Vision Development Partners for final approval for Timber Ridge Phases 1-A, a five-lot subdivision of about 1.51 acres on Hickory Ridge Road and Crowell Lane; and Phase 2, a 56-lot subdivision of about 21 acres at the same location.

• a request by Horn Springs Group for preliminary approval for Hamilton Springs Section 1 Phase 1, a seven-lot subdivision of about 13 acres on Old Horn Springs Road.

• a request by Meritage Homes for a minor master plan amendment for Holland Ridge Planned Unit Development, a 348-lot subdivision on Leeville Pike; a request for preliminary and final approval for Holland Ridge Phase 1, a 35-lot subdivision of about 18.25 acres; a request for preliminary and final approval for Holland Ridge Phase 2, a 26-lot subdivision of about 24.41 acres; and a request for preliminary and final approval for Holland Ridge Phase 3, a 72-lot subdivision of about 20.28 acres. All of the proposed lots will be on Old Horn Springs Road.

• a request by Hayes Development Corp. for plan approval for Pheasant Run Apartments, a development of 60 units of about 4 acres at 1419 Toshiba Drive.

• a request by Delta Holdings LLC for plan approval for Smartpark Warehouse Phase 2, a development of about 10 acres at 321 Maddox Simpson Pkwy.

• a request by Anita Sullivan for a site approval for Tony Sullivan Property, a development of about 1.41 acres at 785 Coles Ferry Pike.

• a request by Premier Design + Build for gate approval for Commence Farms Industrial, a development of about 41 acres at 1050 International Drive.

• a request by Jason Partlow for a future land use plan amendment approval of about 2.36 acres at 602 S. Cumberland St. at 109 W. Adams Ave. from high-density residential to commercial; and approval of about 2.36 acres at the same location from medium-density residential district to commercial service.

• a request by Jerry Young for rezoning approval of about 4.9 acres at 2541 W. Old Murfreesboro Road from planned industrial park to commercial neighborhood. The South Hartmann Gateway planning study identifies this area as interchange commercial character area and thus does not support the rezoning request.

• a request by Lose and Associates for a subdivision regulations amendment to article II to reduce the side setbacks from alternating 5 feet and 8 feet to just 5 feet.

• a request by Kelsey Mears for a zoning code amendment to Title 14, Chapter 6 commercial district regulations to add personal and group care facilities to the allowed uses.