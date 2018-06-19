County passes several budget amendments

County commissioner and Wilson County Budget Committee chair Mike Justice brought the nine proposed budget amendments to the commission after the budget committee recommended approval for each of them. Each was passed unanimously.

• The first budget amendment was a resolution to amend the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget for the Ag Center. The request was to transfer $34,000 from the fund balance to the other equipment section of the budget.

• The second budget request was to transfer $5,000 from the fund balance to the other contracted services portion of the budget.

• The third request was a transfer of $9,000 from the general fund to county buildings to buy heating and air conditioning equipment.

• The fourth request was a request to transfer $10,413 from the Clerk and Master Data Fee Reserve into the Clerk and Master fund for office equipment.

• The fifth request was to make line item transfers into the general debt service fund. The total money transferred for debt was $364,991.19.

• The sixth request was to appropriate $65,000 of funds meant for recreation to appropriate Wilson County organizations. The commission voted to give funds to the Wilson County Civic League, Tuckers Crossroads Recreation and Community Club, Mt. Juliet Youth Sports, Cumberland University baseball, Greenvale Community Center, Lebanon Youth Baseball, Norene Community Center, Leeville FCE Community Club, Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League, Mt. Juliet League, Inc., Statesville FCE Community Club, Gladeville Community Center, West Wilson Basketball Association, Statesville Grange, Wilson County Special Olympics, Lebanon Girls Softball Association and County Buildings and Maintenance.

• The general purpose school fund budget and central cafeteria fund budget amendments for the upcoming fiscal year were approved.

• The commission adopted a resolution that established the 2017-2018 property tax rates will remain the rates for the county until a new 2018-2019 appropriation resolution is adopted.

County Commissioner Sara Patton read a proclamation that honored a group of Watertown High School students who qualified for a national Future Business Leaders of America competition.

Hannah Josey, Amanda Stanley, Kent Jones, Landry Williams, Sydney Murrell, Lenora Upchurch, Kassidy Parisher and Neel Reeves all placed first in the state competition in their respective categories to qualify for the national competition.

Ella Williams and Nathan Holcomb are the FBLA sponsors at Watertown High School, and Williams’ husband, Jay, also agreed to help chaperone the students when they go on the trip to nationals.