Council talks adult softball league

The group, which began in the recently graduated Leadership Wilson class of 2018, wants to use Hobbs Field for league games and possibly fast-pitch tournaments, as well.

Tim Leeper acted as representative for the group and said they’re willing to take care of most of the work such as mowing, setting up the lights and placing new dirt on the fields. Leeper owns a roofing company, and said he’s talked to several contractors who would volunteer their skills and assets to get the two fields ready for games.

“Back in 2014, there was a countywide survey done. Citizens commented on what they’d like to see, and the No. 5 thing they wanted to see was adult sport opportunities. The No. 1 thing they said was underserved was adult sports, so obviously it is needed,” said Councilor Rick Bell.

Before anything officially comes before the council, the group will set up a limited liability company for the league and care of the fields.

The council also heard from Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice about renovations and an addition to the police department building on Sparta Pike. Bids recently came back for the project to the tune of about $5 million. Currently, the building has issues with air conditioning and a need for extra space.

Justice also mentioned heavy residential development in the area is pushing up the police department’s call volume, and it would soon need more officers.

The growing population also caused some discussion on adding a few positions with the city, like more firefighters, a manager for the recycling program and in the stormwater and gas departments.

A specific plan for the Timberline Campground also appeared on the agenda. The plan includes mixed uses for the campground, such as designated long-term and short-term stay sections. The ordinance also includes adding security cameras and designations for a commercial area.

“The main thing that this zoning district will do is give us clear legal footing for what can be enforced and what can’t be enforced,” said planning director Paul Corder.

In other business, the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes:

• adoption of a new policy that raises reconnection fees for utilities to $50 from $30 and past-due fees to $25 from $15.

• budget amendments for the Think Green Think Clean Litter Program, chemicals for the wastewater treatment plant, Hamilton Springs Station and town square improvements.

• design guidelines and zoning amendment for the Historic Square District, which councilors discussed sending back to the Historic Preservation Committee for amendments.

• approval of the River Oaks development without the Palmer Road entrance.

• new rules on holiday and sick leave for city employees.

• three zoning amendments for residential developments.

• the purchase of replacement valves for the water plant.