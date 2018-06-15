Alzheimer’s Awareness Month designated in Wilson County

“Proclamations such as this help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and brain health. We are so grateful to Mayor Hutto for recognizing the impact on our wonderful community” said Alzheimer’s Association ambassador and Wilson County resident Amanda Martin.

As a state, Tennessee ranks seventh in the nation in Alzheimer’s deaths with 120,000 Tennesseans struggling with the disease. An estimated 5.5 million people 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease, and another 200,000 people younger than 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Throughout June, the Alzheimer’s Association will promote several events to raise awareness and healthy lifestyle tips essential to maintain optimal brain health.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.