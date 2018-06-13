Aug. 2 sample ballot available online

The federal and state Republican and Democratic primaries will be for U.S. Senate, Sixth Distric U.S. Congress, governor, state Senate District 17, 46th and 57th state House of Representatives and Republican and Democratic state executive committee members for District 17.

The Wilson County General Election will include Wilson County mayor, all 25 county commissioners, trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, all five constables, Wilson County Board of Education members for zones 2,4,6 and 7 and one Lebanon Special School District board member.

The ballot a voter receives at early voting or Election Day is determined by his or her residence. Voters who have moved since they last voted are encouraged to update their voter registration to ensure they are eligible to vote for candidates who are running to represent them. Registering to vote or changing an address may be done by visiting the Election Commission website at wilsonvotes.com or by visiting the Election Commission in person at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilsonvotes.com provides access to the sample ballot, along with information about registering to vote, voting and many other election-related topics.

“Our website contains a wealth of information in a format designed to be easily used by voters, candidates or anyone interested in elections in Wilson County,” said Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren. “The site is kept current and relevant to make every visit worthwhile.”

With open seats in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and governor, as well as most other offices on the ballot contested, a large turnout is predicted for the Aug. 2 election. To avoid lines, the possibility of bad weather on Election Day or just for the sake of convenience, voters are encouraged to take advantage of early voting this summer. Early voting begins July 13 and ends July 28. There are five early voting sites throughout Wilson County open Monday through Saturday to give voters choices.

“Being familiar with the ballot and researching the candidates before going to vote is like practicing for a ballgame. When you’re prepared, it’s a breeze. Vote early at a site and time convenient to you and be informed,” said Warren.

“With five early voting sites, 14 days of early voting and having the ballot available on the website, we are offering the tools needed to make each voting experience the best it can be in Wilson County,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections.

To learn more about elections, voting and how to get involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.