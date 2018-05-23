Former county mayor has street named after him

According to Wilson County Expo Center marketing director Charity Toombs, the ceremony was held to honor past Wilson County icons.

“The Ag Management Committee and the new ag director Quintin Smith wanted to honor previous leadership, so Robert Dedman Drive is the newest addition that will be part of the grounds,” said Toombs.

Dedman was elected Wilson County executive in 1998 and again in 2002. The title changed mid-term in 2004 to county mayor.

He was elected to a third term in 2006 until 2010 and served as county mayor for 12 years.

Before that, Dedman was elected Wilson County assessor of property for three terms beginning from 1984-96 for a total of 24 years in government service.