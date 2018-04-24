Mt. Juliet commission amends alcoholic beverage section of city codes

The amendments were made to allow new permit holders to buy alcohol and not be in violation of the alcoholic beverage laws. According to the city code, beer permits for on-premises consumption shall maintain an annual ratio of $5 of gross sales for each $1 of wholesale beer purchases.

The annual ratio, according to the city code, would be calculated at the end of each calendar year.

The new amendments changed the code so the ratio could be calculated 12 months after a business opened, so the law would not punish businesses that aren’t open for 12 months as of Dec. 31.

A section was also added that clarified if a complaint is made about a business that is open less than 12 months and the ratio is less than $2.50 of food sales for every $1 in beer purchases, the Alcoholic Beverage Board can suspend the permit for up to two months. A second violation of the provision in a 12-month period would result in revocation of a permit.

A public hearing was held prior to commissioners’ vote on the amendment, but no one came forward to speak on it.

The commission will meet again May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall on North Mt. Juliet Road.